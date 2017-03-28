Watch Sen. Collins speak live from the Senate floor about the Gorsuch nomination

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will take to the Senate floor at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday to talk about Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

You can watch a live stream of her remarks below.

Collins met with Gorsuch, who serves on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Colorado, in February. She said she was “certainly impressed” by Gorsuch after their meeting.

“Judge Gorsuch is an individual with great integrity and extraordinary intellect who has a deep respect for the law,” Collins said in a statement in February.