The BDN Buzz: U.S. strikes Syria, Maine has lost nurses who prevent outbreaks

Good morning, Maine. Here’s your morning briefing.

First off, our condolences to our colleagues at WCSH-6, who lost a co-worker and friend in Meteorologist Tom Johnston.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Weather

Expect rain and highs in the low 50s today in Maine. Check your local forecast here.

National and international headlines

U.S. strikes Syrian military airfield in first direct assault on Assad government

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for an immediate meeting of the U.N. Security Council and his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, called the U.S. missile strikes “violations of the norms of international law, and under a far-fetched pretext.”

But President Trump said the strike was in the “vital national security interest” of the United States and called on “all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria. And also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types.”

Under Trump, more than 200,000 foreign spouses could lose their right to work

“I followed all the rules, jumped through all the hoops,” said Sudarshana Sengupta, a 43-year-old biomedical researcher. “I do not want to move back to India just so I can work. I cannot abandon my son and my husband.”

Dog attacks on mail carriers are surging. Online shopping may be a factor

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday released a report showing 6,755 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the 2016 calendar year — a jump of more than 200 from the year before and, as the AP reported, the highest number recorded in three decades.

“It’s always on your mind as a carrier, ‘Is there a dog in the area, and is it a threat?’” James Solomon, postal worker of 17 years, told the AP.

Greece bailout deal said to be a step closer as ministers meet

Finance ministers from the euro-area nations gathering in Malta on Friday are a step closer to breaking the latest deadlock over Greece’s bailout that would pave the way for about 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in aid for Athens.

Local headlines

LePage cut ranks of nurses who prevent outbreaks. Now lawmakers are trying to rebuild

“They’ve dismantled it without engaging the primary care doctors, the pediatricians, the folks who are left trying to figure out how we serve this population.”

Goats can ‘pay their rent’ in bars of homemade soap

How do you make money off your goats when you don’t want to kill or eat them? You can make goat’s milk soap.

Loggers butt heads with LePage over biomass contract changes

Maine’s logging industry association has come out against changing a biomass subsidy program, opposing the request of one company and Gov. Paul LePage.

Dana Doran, executive director of the Professional Logging Contractors of Maine, wrote that any changes to the terms of the biomass subsidy “would seriously undermine the intent and the integrity of the process that produced it.”

“It’s like changing the rules of the game after the game has already started.”