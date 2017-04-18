This bank will take cheese as collateral for a loan

Good morning, Maine. Here is your morning briefing.

This bank will take cheese as collateral

If you’re finding yourself a little short on assets — real estate, farm equipment — when you’re going for that next loan, maybe you can make up the difference with a little cheese.

Cheese happens to be an acceptable form of collateral if you’re seeking a loan from Credito Emiliano bank in Italy, according to The Washington Post.



In this part of the world, cheese is a serious asset. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese needs to be aged 18-36 months. Just one wheel could be worth thousands of dollars, so it’s not a bad investment for a bank.

“We are a traditional bank active in supporting Parmigiano-Reggiano producers,” Fausto Filippi, a banker from Credito Emiliano said. “The decision to use Parmigiano-Reggiano for this type of credit program is simply due to the fact that this is a typical product that is unique to this area.”

United is worth more now than it was before the infamous video

United Continental’s financial health showed strength on Monday even as the giant airline’s brand suffered from a week-long battering following the release of a now-infamous video showing a passenger being dragged off an overbooked flight in Chicago, The Washington Post reports.

United’s stock was robust, spiking to $71.50 a share in after-hours trading Monday after the financial results were announced. With Monday’s climb, the shares are above where they were during the heart of the fallout.

“It is obvious from recent experiences that we need to do a much better job serving our customers,” chief executive Oscar Munoz said in a news release accompanying the earnings.

Trump advisers to meet Tuesday to discuss Paris climate agreement

Advisers to President Donald Trump will meet today to discuss whether the United States should withdraw from the Paris climate accord, according to Reuters.

The accord, agreed on by nearly 200 countries in Paris in 2015, aims to limit climate change in part by slashing carbon dioxide and other emissions from the burning of fossil fuels. Under the pact, the United States committed to reducing its emissions by 26 to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2025, Reuters reports.

Trump has said the United States should “cancel” the deal, but he has been mostly quiet on the issue since he was elected.

Gorsuch gets some laughs, and answers, at his first Supreme Court oral argument

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch came out swinging Monday in an inaugural oral argument that showed the rookie conservative’s considerable self-confidence — and some of his judicial inclinations, Michael Doyle of the McClatchy Washington Bureau writes.

The case Monday, brought by a longtime U.S. Census Bureau worker against the Merit Systems Protection Board, revolved around a highly technical question about which court should hear the worker’s appeal.

Gorsuch waited only about seven minutes before he asked his first question, following four of his more senior colleagues. He pressed the worker’s attorney with a series of setups and follow-ups that extended longer than many at the high court.

Bangor police search for Ohio Street murder suspect

Bangor police have issued a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man they say shot and killed another man on Ohio Street on Sunday afternoon, the BDN’s Nok-Noi Ricker reports.

“We are actively seeking Antoinne J. Bethea, (also known as “Prince”), whose date of birth is 10-28-1976, via an arrest warrant for the violation of murder,” Lt. David Bushey, who leads the detective division, said Monday night in a news release.

Bethea is wanted in connection with the death of Terrance Durel Sr., 36, of New Orleans and formerly Brewer, who was shot near 125 Ohio St. shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday. Durel was take by car to a local hospital, where he died.

Perez-Sanders tour kicks off in Maine amid progressive skepticism

When Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez arrived at the State Theatre on Monday, David Bright planned to be there. Bright, an organic farmer who helped Sanders win the state’s Democratic caucuses, was one of Maine’s four voters in the electoral college. He’d used that role to cast a protest vote for Sanders, relenting and casting a futile vote for Hillary Clinton only after state law forced him to.

His opinion of the Democratic Party’s “establishment” had not improved much since then.

“The DNC has dropped the ball on one congressional campaign after another,” Bright said told The Washington Post before driving from his farm to Portland. “The only way Perez would be safe to come to Maine is to have Bernie by his side. Otherwise, progressives in this state would tear him apart.”

Scarborough man, North Yarmouth woman top Maine finishers at Boston Marathon

Chris Harmon, a four-time University of Maine Scholar Athlete Award winner from Scarborough, was the top Maine finisher in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday, the BDN’s Larry Mahoney reports.

North Yarmouth’s Christine Hein was the first female finisher from the state.

There were a total of 225 runners from Maine.

Harmon placed 97th overall a year ago in his Boston Marathon debut. He clocked a time of 2:38.22.

Hein placed 944th overall and 53rd among all women with a time of 2:55.28.

Is Maine too soft on vicious dogs?

Before the husky named Dakota started making headlines, Maine Welfare Advisory Council was already planning to advise the Legislature on whether Maine’s “dangerous dog” law should be tougher, the BDN’s Christopher Cousins reports.

The council is set to take up the issue at its April 27 meeting at the State House complex in Augusta, according to Rep. Catherine Nadeau, D-Winslow, a council member who argues the state is not doing enough to protect its residents and their pets from vicious dogs.

