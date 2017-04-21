North Korea warns of ‘super-mighty preemptive strike’, ISIS claims responsibility for France attack

Good morning, Maine. Here’s your morning briefing.

Trump praises Chinese efforts on North Korea ‘menace,’ Pyongyang warns of strike

President Donald Trump praised Chinese efforts to rein in “the menace of North Korea” on Thursday, after North Korean state media warned the United States of a “super-mighty preemptive strike.”

Trump told a news conference “some very unusual moves have been made over the last two or three hours,” and that he was confident Chinese President Xi Jinping would “try very hard” to pressure Beijing’s ally and neighbor North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs.

While Trump gave no indication of what the moves might be, U.S. officials told Reuters that the United States was aware of a higher-than-usual level of activity by Chinese bombers, signaling a possible heightened state of readiness. The officials played down concerns and left open a range of possible reasons.

Islamic State claims Paris shooting, one policeman killed

A French policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in central Paris on Thursday night in an attack carried out days before presidential elections and quickly claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

President Francois Hollande said he was convinced the “cowardly killing” on the Champs Elysees boulevard, in which the assailant was himself shot dead by police, was an act of terrorism.

Trump launches trade probe targeting foreign steel

Winning praise from U.S. companies that are constantly fighting with foreign competitors, Trump invoked a rarely used trade law that raises the possibility of new tariffs. The action triggered a rally in U.S. steel stocks.

At a White House ceremony where he was surrounded by U.S. steel executives, Trump signed a memorandum ordering the Commerce Department to probe the impact of steel imports on the nation’s defense industrial base.

“Steel is critical to both our economy and our military. This is not an area where we can afford to become dependent on foreign countries,” said Trump.

Wall Street rallies on earnings; Nasdaq hits record

“You look at a day like today and it tells you there is a lot of cash on the sidelines that wants an opportunity to buy when the market sells off even just a little bit.”

Major indexes have fallen for two straight weeks, retreating from record levels as worries about President Donald Trump’s ability to deliver on his pro-growth promises raised some concern about stretched stock valuations.

Mounting tensions between North Korea and the United States, as well as the looming French presidential elections, also served to heighten investor caution.

Penobscot County buys condemned former Bangor YMCA

The sale of the former YMCA on Hammond Street to Penobscot County was finalized Thursday, a day after the city condemned the building.

The locks were expected to be changed Thursday afternoon but the former occupants and owner would be able to retrieve personal property from the building, County Administrator Bill Collins said.

The county purchased the more than 50,000 square-foot building for $825,000 from 127 Hammond St., LLC, after threatening to take it by eminent domain.

Alleged Ohio Street gunman has prison record in Connecticut

Antoinne J. “Prince” Bethea, who is wanted by Bangor police, was working as a carpenter and handyman with his girlfriend’s father and had wanted to start breeding Yorkies, said his girlfriend of about three months, Danielle Durel. She is the estranged wife of the man Bethea allegedly shot to death, 36-year-old Terrence Durel Sr., of New Orleans.

“[Bethea] talked about getting old and starting to do good things,” Danielle Durel said Thursday. “That’s what’s so sad. He really was just ready to do something right.”

