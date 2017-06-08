James Comey testifies on Trump and Russia before Senate Intelligence Committee

Former FBI Director James Comey is testifying today before the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Comey, who was fired last month, in his written testimony described numerous conversations he had with President-elect and President Donald Trump between January and April, when Trump allegedly asked Comey to swear loyalty to him and drop the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to the president.

Comey’s prepared opening statement can be read here.

The Steele dossier, which has been referenced several times in the early exchanges, can be read here.